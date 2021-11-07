Thankfully for Arsenal, they managed to get a vital win against Watford, but they had to endure a tough time after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed another penalty for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta was quite clear that he will still count upon the striker from 12 yards as long as he wants to take any future spot-kicks, noting that when you take penalties, there is always a chance you’ll miss from time to time.

The Arsenal manager also took the chance to apologise to his opposite number, Claudio Ranieri, after the Italian’s anger at Arsenal not returning the ball after it had been played out for them by the Hornets.