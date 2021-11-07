(Video) Inter Milan’s Martinez misfires from the spot vs. AC Milan

The first Milan derby in this season’s Serie A is quickly turning into a firecracker!

Despite taking the lead early on in the first half through a penalty kick, Inter Milan, who were shortly pegged back by their fierce rivals, AC Milan, have failed to regain their advantage.

In an odd turn of events, Inter Milan was awarded a second penalty just minutes after AC Milan’s equaliser.

However, after opting to switch up their spot-kick taker from Hakan Calhanogu to Lautaro Martinez, the Argentine failed to replicate his team-mate’s earlier success.

Following the attacker’s fluffed lines, the score, somehow, remains all square at one-a-piece.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports