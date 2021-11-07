(Video) Kessie concedes poor penalty as Calhanoglu fires Inter into Milan derby lead

After conceding a poor penalty, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has gifted his rivals the lead.

Sunday night’s famous Milan derby, which is being played at a jam-packed San Siro, sees both sides vying for bragging rights, as well as a crucial three points in the race for the Serie A title.

Despite the game only being around 10-minutes in, it has been the Rossoneri who have fallen behind after Kessie tripped his old teammate Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkey international then stepped up to successfully convert the spot-kick.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports