(Video) Kessie concedes poor penalty as Calhanoglu fires Inter into Milan derby lead

After conceding a poor penalty, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has gifted his rivals the lead.
Sunday night’s famous Milan derby, which is being played at a jam-packed San Siro, sees both sides vying for bragging rights, as well as a crucial three points in the race for the Serie A title.
Despite the game only being around 10-minutes in, it has been the Rossoneri who have fallen behind after Kessie tripped his old teammate Hakan Calhanoglu.
The Turkey international then stepped up to successfully convert the spot-kick.
Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports
I really don’t know what Kessie is doing in Milan Starting 11.
He cost us Champions League group stage qualification with his stupid red card against Athletico.
Now he just cost us another silly goal against Inter.
He have not extended his contract, while flirting with all teams with money. He is dreaming and thinking about money.
Yet the Dumbo coach Pioli will always start Kessie
Big shame