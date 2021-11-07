(Video) Kessie concedes poor penalty as Calhanoglu fires Inter into Milan derby lead

AC Milan
Posted by

After conceding a poor penalty, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has gifted his rivals the lead.

Sunday night’s famous Milan derby, which is being played at a jam-packed San Siro, sees both sides vying for bragging rights, as well as a crucial three points in the race for the Serie A title.

MORE: (Video) Chelsea fans will LOVE Thomas Tuchel’s reaction to possibility of managing Spurs

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Inter Milan’s Martinez misfires from the spot vs. AC Milan
(Video) Snubbed England star plays major role in AC Milan equaliser vs. Inter Milan
Josh Kroenke confirms that Arsenal ‘is not for sale’ to Daniel Ek or anyone else

Despite the game only being around 10-minutes in, it has been the Rossoneri who have fallen behind after Kessie tripped his old teammate Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkey international then stepped up to successfully convert the spot-kick.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories Franck Kessie Hakan Calhanoglu

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. I really don’t know what Kessie is doing in Milan Starting 11.

    He cost us Champions League group stage qualification with his stupid red card against Athletico.

    Now he just cost us another silly goal against Inter.

    He have not extended his contract, while flirting with all teams with money. He is dreaming and thinking about money.

    Yet the Dumbo coach Pioli will always start Kessie

    Big shame

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.