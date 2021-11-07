(Video) Liverpool level after Alexander-Arnold whips delicious free-kick beyond Fabianski

Having fallen one nill behind early on during their Premier League match against West Ham, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are all square at one-a-piece.
Hammers’ defender Angelo Ogbonna guided his side into the lead after rising highest from an early corner kick.
MORE: Exclusive: Brendan Rodgers reaches verbal agreement with Manchester United
However, just shy of the half-time break, Liverpool has struck back after full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold curled home a beautiful free-kick, leaving goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski stranded and with no chance.
Sunday afternoon’s late kick-off is now set for a bumper second-half.
Pictures courtesy of Canal+
“We’ve all seen it before!” ?
Trent Alexander-Arnold scores a brilliant free-kick to equalise for Liverpool against West Ham!
? #WHULIV on Sky Sports PL
? https://t.co/fszbcsgA26 pic.twitter.com/fVeCNCAgeT
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2021