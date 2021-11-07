(Video) Ogbonna rises above Alisson to nod Hammers into early lead vs. Liverpool

David Moyes’ West Ham United have taken a shock early lead against Premier League title challengers, Liverpool.
Sunday afternoon’s late kick-off has seen the Hammers welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to a raucous London Stadium.
Looking to continue their incredible run of results, which also sees them unbeaten in the Europa League, West Ham United have got off to a flying start against Liverpool.
Having won an early corner, defender Angelo Ogbonna rose highest and got a crucial touch on the ball, which ended up travelling beyond goalkeeper Alisson.
“He’s completely missed it”
After a lengthy VAR review, West Ham’s early goal has been allowed to stand! ??
It’s gone down as an Alisson own goal.
