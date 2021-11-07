(Video) Pablo Fornals raises London Stadium’s roof with West Ham’s second vs. Liverpool

David Moyes is in Euphoria!

High-flying West Ham United, who are on an incredible run of form, are currently hosting Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the London Stadium.

Having taken an early lead following a corner scramble, the Hammers looked in great shape to claim a shock three points.

Although Liverpool did pull a first-half equaliser back thanks to a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick, following a second from midfielder Pablo Fornals in the game’s second half – they now look in an even better position.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

