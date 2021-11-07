(Video) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fails to convert Arsenal spot-kick vs. Watford

Currently, in action against Claudio Ranieri’s Watford, Arsenal, who are looking to move up to fourth in the Premier League, have so far been the game’s better side.

However, for as dominant as the Gunners have been, they have failed to open the game’s scoring during the first half, despite being awarded a spot-kick by referee Kevin Friend.

Striker Pierre-Emmerick Aubameyang stepped up to take the penalty and although the Gabon international hit the ball with a fair bit of power, his effort was equally matched by veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster.