(Video) Snubbed England star plays major role in AC Milan equaliser vs. Inter Milan

Although this one is likely to go down as an own-goal, AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has played a major part in his side’s equaliser against arch-rivals Inter Milan.

Sunday evening’s famous Milan derby, which is being played out in front of a sold-out San Siro, sees both sides currently level after just 18-minutes.

Although midfielder Franck Kessie conceded a poor penalty earlier in the first half, which Hakan Calhanoglu successfully converted, the red half of Milan have clawed their way back into the match just a few minutes later.

Former Chelsea defender, Tomori, who was recently excluded from Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad, has once again silenced his doubters.

The centre-back rose highest and while the effort will almost certainly go down as a Stefan de Vrij own-goal, there is no denying the young defender played a big role in his side’s equaliser.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports