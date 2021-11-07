It’s not been the greatest of seasons for Aston Villa to this point, even if it could’ve been predicted.

One player doesn’t make a team of course, however, Jack Grealish was their talisman and the cog that oiled the wheels at the Midlands-based club.

Since his British record transfer to Manchester City, the Villains have got steadily worse, and in some recent matches, they’ve appeared devoid of confidence.

Their last Premier League win was six games ago when Kortney Hause powered a header home at Old Trafford to take three points off of Manchester United.

Since then, the club have lost 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur, 3-2 at home to Wolves after being 2-0 up with 10 minutes left, 3-1 at Arsenal, 4-1 at home to West Ham and 1-0 at Southampton on Friday night.

The reverse at St. Mary’s appears to have been the final straw for the board at the club, who announced on Sunday that they had relieved manager, Dean Smith, of his duties.

“The Board would like to sincerely thank Dean for his many excellent achievements, on and off the pitch, during this time,” a statement on the club’s official website read.

“Everyone knows how much Aston Villa means to Dean and his family. He has represented the Club with distinction and dignity – universally liked and respected by everybody associated with Aston Villa – our staff, players and supporters alike.

“We wish him the very best.”