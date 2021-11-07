Talks held: Arsenal already working to beat Man City & Spurs to world class transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly in talks over potential transfer deal for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international has shown himself to be one of the most promising young players in Europe in recent times, and one imagines there will be a major scrap for his signature in the near future.

According to a surprise report from the reliable Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal may now be moving into the strongest position to sign Vlahovic ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham and Juventus.

The Gunners are eager to get ahead of their rivals in the race for Vlahovic’s signature, and it seems work is already underway to bring the 21-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

Dusan Vlahovic is being linked with Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Next Man Utd manager odds: Surprise new favourite to replace Solskjaer
Revealed: Manchester United offered surprise chance to sign Real Madrid star
England wonderkid has head turned by Liverpool & Chelsea transfer interest

Vlahovic could be ideal for Arsenal’s needs right now, with Alexandre Lacazette heading towards the end of his contract and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang no longer at his best.

Mikel Arteta surely needs more of a reliable goal-scorer in his ranks, and Vlahovic’s recent record suggests he could be just the man for the job.

More Stories Dusan Vlahovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.