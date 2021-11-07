Talks held: Arsenal already working to beat Man City & Spurs to world class transfer

Arsenal are reportedly in talks over potential transfer deal for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international has shown himself to be one of the most promising young players in Europe in recent times, and one imagines there will be a major scrap for his signature in the near future.

According to a surprise report from the reliable Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal may now be moving into the strongest position to sign Vlahovic ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham and Juventus.

The Gunners are eager to get ahead of their rivals in the race for Vlahovic’s signature, and it seems work is already underway to bring the 21-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

Vlahovic could be ideal for Arsenal’s needs right now, with Alexandre Lacazette heading towards the end of his contract and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang no longer at his best.

Mikel Arteta surely needs more of a reliable goal-scorer in his ranks, and Vlahovic’s recent record suggests he could be just the man for the job.