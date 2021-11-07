Liverpool’s trip to the capital ended in a surprise defeat against David Moyes’ West Ham side, though anyone watching the match had to conclude that the east Londoners were worthy of their win.

The Reds will have arrived in confident mood having not been beaten in any competition in over 20 games.

However, the Hammers took them down just as they had done recently in the Carabao Cup with Manchester City.

Dogged defending, hard working midfielders and attackers keeping Liverpool’s defence occupied at all times meant that Jurgen Klopp’s side couldn’t get their normal attacking game going.

MORE: Liverpool’s worrying omen

The visitors could’ve done without Alisson scoring an own goal with his first touch of the game, though Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exquisite free-kick was a gift from the Gods. Worth the gate money alone as the saying goes.

Pablo Fornals’ breakaway goal and Kurt Zouma’s towering header left Divock Origi’s late reply as nothing more than a consolation.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Biggest club in London’ – These West Ham fans are ecstatic with epic win over Liverpool Video: ‘I’ll try to help him’ – Arteta has no issue with Aubameyang continuing as Arsenal’s penalty taker Trent Alexander-Arnold equals Liverpool Premier League record with latest strike

Whilst the inquest will surely be ongoing in the dressing room, Liverpool’s fans already know where to point the finger and that’s at their manager.

I say we deserved that…We have been poor for the past 2 games. Winning 5-0 at United only because they are playing worse than us! Aint winning the league this year, even if we were to do so we need Chelsea to massively mess it up — Clement (@clementr97) November 7, 2021

I don’t want to nitpick players because they all did bad but what was Klopp’s logic for not starting Tsimikas this game over Robbo — Sachin (@sachhjay) November 7, 2021

We were not defeated. We lost because of our pick of players. Andy Robertson is finished,very very bad,and Ox is not on the same level of liverpool. — Kim_Shin (@KimShin61627856) November 7, 2021

i think Klopp will come out and say it was a crazy game .. both teams went for it .. blah blah .. and will continue to ignore the glaring problems in the defence. that’s the real worry for me .. the 1st step to solve a problem is to recognise it! #Liverpool #WHULIV #Klopp — ran-dom (@the_rookiest) November 7, 2021