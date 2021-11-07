‘We deserved that’ – These Liverpool fans are blaming Jurgen Klopp’s choice of players for West Ham defeat

Liverpool’s trip to the capital ended in a surprise defeat against David Moyes’ West Ham side, though anyone watching the match had to conclude that the east Londoners were worthy of their win.

The Reds will have arrived in confident mood having not been beaten in any competition in over 20 games.

However, the Hammers took them down just as they had done recently in the Carabao Cup with Manchester City.

Dogged defending, hard working midfielders and attackers keeping Liverpool’s defence occupied at all times meant that Jurgen Klopp’s side couldn’t get their normal attacking game going.

The visitors could’ve done without Alisson scoring an own goal with his first touch of the game, though Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exquisite free-kick was a gift from the Gods. Worth the gate money alone as the saying goes.

Pablo Fornals’ breakaway goal and Kurt Zouma’s towering header left Divock Origi’s late reply as nothing more than a consolation.

Whilst the inquest will surely be ongoing in the dressing room, Liverpool’s fans already know where to point the finger and that’s at their manager.

