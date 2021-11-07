For the first time in an age, Liverpool were beaten in a game of football, and no one can say that West Ham’s win against the previously unbeaten Reds wasn’t deserved.

The Hammers were good value for their eventual 3-2 victory which saw them leapfrog Jurgen Klopp’s side to go third in the table, but only on goal difference to Manchester City in second.

David Moyes really has struck gold with his side this season.

A mixture of a rock-solid defence, a hard-working midfield and an attack that are gobbling up every chance has seen the Hammers scale the heights.

Liverpool didn’t take advantage of getting back into the game through a wonderful Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick after an Alisson own goal had handed the east Londoners an early lead.

Two poor pieces of defending allowed Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma to put the hosts in command before a late Divock Origi goal made for a tense last few minutes.

West Ham held on, and their fans soon took to social media to celebrate another brilliant win in what is fast becoming one of the best season’s in the club’s history.

this is why West Ham is the biggest club in London — ???? (@Priceless_Silva) November 7, 2021

Thanks to Moyes and this team of passionate energetic fighters for making me need to pinch myself every week! — Corbyn’s Jewish Cat ?? (@ChampagneDosser) November 7, 2021

This team ?? .. pablo formals must have ran 20km today he did not stop the effort and desire to get that result the whole team incredible David Moyes masterclass — Bobert Rarr (@RobBarr0679) November 7, 2021

If David Moyes hadn’t managed Man United we’d all be saying he should be the next Man United manager, absolutely fair play to him what a job he’s done. — Donny21/22 (@FcDonny21) November 7, 2021