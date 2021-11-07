Let’s be honest, if David Moyes hadn’t had to endure such a terrible time at Manchester United in the immediate post-Fergie era, the Scot would be being touted as a potential manager for the Red Devils now.

Masterminding a win over a Liverpool side that were unbeaten in over 20 games comes hot on the heels of knocking out Manchester City from the Carabao Cup for the first time in five years.

On both occasions Moyes has out-thought supposedly superior managers in Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, and his West Ham side have out-fought teams that are expected to be challenging for the top honours at season’s end.

Managerial reputations are built on consistently good performances and transfer market business, with Moyes ticking all of the boxes in that regard.

As he has done for the past 18 months or so.

He’s looking much more like the manager that ensured Everton always performed above themselves, which meant that he got the Man United job in the first place.

It’s time to acknowledge that Moyes belongs in the top-tier of Premier League managers and to stop beating him with a stick for failing at a job which was always going to be a poisoned chalice for whoever took over after Sir Alex.