Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed in La Liga in recent times and it looks like only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move.

According to Todo Fichajes, both Liverpool and Barcelona are among Isak’s main admirers at the moment, though the Sweden international is leaning towards a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool fans will hope this can give their club the edge in the race to sign Isak, who looks to have all the attributes to be a superb long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino up front.

The report adds that Real Sociedad would likely be ready to let Isak go for around €40million, which could end up being an absolute bargain in the long run.

Barcelona have just appointed Xavi as their new manager, so will surely be in the hunt for new signings as well in the near future as they look to rebuild after a difficult few years.

For a player like Isak, however, Liverpool would surely be the more tempting destination at the moment after their rise under Jurgen Klopp.