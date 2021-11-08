Pundit names the Arsenal youngster who is “making a name for himself very quickly”

Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has earned big praise from pundit Garth Crooks after making it into the latest Premier League team of the week.

The 21-year-old is becoming an increasingly important player for the Gunners, having long been highly regarded at the club after rising through their academy.

Crooks is certainly a big fan of Smith Rowe as he singled him out for praise after his winning goal for Arsenal against Watford yesterday.

Writing in his BBC column, Crooks said: “This lad is making a name for himself very quickly. That’s not just because he’s fitting well into an Arsenal side – who have won their last three league games and not lost in 10 matches in all competitions – but he’s scoring goals as well.

“His latest, against a Watford side who were reckless and lacked discipline, was brilliantly taken.

“If Claudio Ranieri is serious about getting Watford to progress then he needs players he can trust not to make stupid tackles when already on a yellow card or go flying into challenges in their own penalty area.”

Smith Rowe stepped up for Arsenal at just the right time last season following the departure of Mesut Ozil.

An England call-up surely can’t be too far away for the youngster now, though he faces plenty of competition from other quality players like Phil Foden and Mason Mount at the moment.