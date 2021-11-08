Though his last couple of years at Arsenal petered out and, ultimately, tarnished his legacy at the club, Arsene Wenger’s love affair with the Gunners was remarkable for a number of reasons.

When the Frenchman took over at the club, he revolutionised the way in which players and staff did things, both on and off the pitch.

He was so successful at it too, that it was Arsenal who became the biggest challengers to Man United’s dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson.

In this day and age, a 22-year tenure is virtually unheard of, and Wenger has admitted that he wished he’d left the club earlier than he eventually did.

“I identified myself completely with the club – that was the mistake I made. My fatal flaw is I love too much where I am…where I was. I regret it. I should have gone somewhere else,” he said on the Arsene Wenger: Invincible documentary, cited by The Telegraph.

“I could have gone to the French national team. The English national team twice or three times even. I could have gone twice to Real Madrid. I could have gone to Juventus, Paris St Germain, even Man United.”

It’s easy to look back with hindsight and believe that things could, and probably should have been done differently.

However, Wenger’s legacy in the red half of north London will stand up to scrutiny in the fullness of time.