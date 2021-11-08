Looking at the Southampton v Aston Villa game on Friday night, there was one incident that really caught my attention.

An incident which highlights the continued poor refereeing standards in the Premier League at present, and something that PGMOL need to look at urgently.

I though Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi was very fortunate to stay on the field of play, because he should definitely have been sent off for a second caution.

I’m not sure what Andy Madley was thinking of in that situation, perhaps he put his tolerance level too high.

First yellow card was a clear caution for a reckless challenge and the second one for a clear holding offence, thus denying a promising attack.

I’m really surprised that Dean Smith take him off.

People say why wasn’t he cautioned for simulation too, and perhaps Andy Madley thought he’d slipped.

That’s why he didn’t want to go looking for trouble, and if he had doubt you can’t argue with that.

From my point of view, it was definitely an act of simulation though.