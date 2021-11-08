Solskjaer increasingly at risk of sack, Rodgers well-regarded by Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly at increased risk of losing his job as Manchester United manager.

The Norwegian tactician suffered another poor result and performance this weekend as his Man Utd side were beaten 2-0 at home by rivals Manchester City, in a game which was a stroll in the park for Pep Guardiola’s side.

It seems Solskjaer’s position is looking increasingly precarious, according to the Manchester Evening News, with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers mentioned as being highly regarded at Old Trafford.

The Northern Irish tactician has done fine work at the King Power Stadium, and previously also showed his qualities in spells in charge of Celtic and Liverpool.

The MEN’s report suggests Rodgers’ previous spell in charge of United’s rivals Liverpool might not be too big an issue, though we’re not sure how the club’s fans will feel about that.

Rodgers seems the obvious candidate for United right now after Antonio Conte recently took the Tottenham job, while AS report that Zinedine Zidane is unsure about replacing Solskjaer.