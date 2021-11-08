There’s little doubt that Steven Gerrard has taken to football management like a duck to water.

His first full season as manager of Rangers saw one of the best-ever campaigns by a club north of the border, and his team are setting the standards again this season, albeit, Celtic are looking more formidable as the weeks go by.

Gerrard is clearly suited to Scottish football, even if it’s only a matter of time before he’s tempted back down south and a job in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool colleague, Jamie Carragher, has suggested, via Sky Sports and cited by the Daily Mail, that the vacant Aston Villa job would be a great move for him.

Frankly, it would be a step down at this point in his career.

The Midlands-based side are a storied club but haven’t been anywhere close to that in an age. Jack Grealish, evidently, carried them on his shoulders and since his move to Man City, Villa have plummeted.

There’s no expectation of European football at present and Gerrard doesn’t strike you as the sort of person that would settle for mid-table mediocrity.

Surely his purpose is better served by waiting for the Liverpool job to come along, rather than a stop gap.