Chelsea summer signing has already decided to leave

Chelsea midfielder Saul reportedly already wants to leave the club after his tough start to life on loan at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international joined the Blues on a season-long deal in the summer, but he’s badly struggled to impress in the limited playing time he’s been given by Thomas Tuchel.

According to Todo Fichajes, Saul’s representatives now seem to be planning his move away from Chelsea, with a potential loan to Barcelona being eyed up.

It’s a surprise that a talented player like Saul hasn’t been able to make his mark in England, but Chelsea were already pretty strong in that central midfield area anyway, so there’s a question-mark over how much this loan signing was even needed.

Chelsea already have N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic as their first-choice players in that position, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are decent squad players.

As well as that, talented youngster Conor Gallagher has had a hugely impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace this season, so could be an option for Tuchel next season.

Saul’s best bet is surely to try to return to La Liga to revive his career, though it’s hard to imagine why Barcelona would be particularly keen to sign him at the moment.