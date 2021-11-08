Former Liverpool star explains why the future could get even brighter for West Ham

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has told Empire of the Kop why he thinks West Ham’s future could be about to get even brighter.

The ex-Red won’t have been too pleased to see the Hammers beating his former club 3-2 last night, but he spoke about the potential big investment that could be around the corner for them.

Prospective buyers were apparently at the game, and Collymore thinks a big-name London club like West Ham will always be tempting to investors like that…

We’ve recently seen Newcastle being purchased by wealthy Saudi owners, so could West Ham be next to join the super-rich club?

David Moyes is already doing a great job with WHUFC, and having more money to spend could truly take the east London outfit to a new level.

