Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has told Empire of the Kop why he thinks West Ham’s future could be about to get even brighter.

The ex-Red won’t have been too pleased to see the Hammers beating his former club 3-2 last night, but he spoke about the potential big investment that could be around the corner for them.

Prospective buyers were apparently at the game, and Collymore thinks a big-name London club like West Ham will always be tempting to investors like that…

"I think if you're a big London club you are a potential financial juggernaut." - Stan Collymore on West Ham's chances of becoming a future force in the English top-flight

We’ve recently seen Newcastle being purchased by wealthy Saudi owners, so could West Ham be next to join the super-rich club?

David Moyes is already doing a great job with WHUFC, and having more money to spend could truly take the east London outfit to a new level.