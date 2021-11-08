It wasn’t really too surprising that Manchester United surrendered meekly to Manchester City in the derby at the weekend.
In fact, Pep Guardiola’s side were so dominant throughout, it’s a wonder that the Red Devils weren’t on the end of another scoreline like the 0-5 against Liverpool.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t been able to inspire his side to hit the heights against their rivals and that’s really a worrying statistic.
With so many supposed world-class players within the ranks of the Old Trafford outfit, there is simply no excuse for their tardiness during matches.
The pressure on the Norwegian is building by the game now, and the further away United fall from their rivals, the more difficult it becomes for the hierarchy to justify their decision.
Should have stopped after plans. https://t.co/xUkIOqi6Up
— Craig Burley (@craigburley) November 8, 2021
Earlier on Monday, Sky Sports News announced that the club won’t be replacing Solskjaer despite the weekend’s result.
ESPN pundit, Craig Burley, issued a savage tweet in response.