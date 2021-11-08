Teenager hands himself into police after child is struck in the FACE by a flare at Barnsley-Hull game

A 17-year-old has handed himself into police after possible involvement in a 7-year-old child being struck in the face by a flare during the recent game between Barnsley and Hull City.

South Yorkshire Police have stated that a flare was thrown in the crowd shortly before half-time of the Barnsley-Hull clash at Oakwell.

Thankfully, the boy is only said to have suffered minor injuries as a result, though it’s certainly alarming news and one has to wonder why more wasn’t done by the stadium’s security to prevent this accident.

Humberside Police, who are also investigating, said the boy received treatment at the scene and was then able return and watch the rest of the game.

The teenager who threw the flare has since approached the police voluntarily, and has been questioned about the incident.

Chief Inspector Blake Neale said: “Behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated as families should feel safe to be able to go to watch their teams play without the fear of this type of incident.

“Police officers work closely with the ground’s stewards and tonight one supporter had been arrested on entry to the ground when he was found in possession of a flare.

“We are working closely with our colleagues in South Yorkshire Police, Hull City and Barnsley football clubs to conduct a thorough investigation, and whoever is found to be responsible will be dealt with robustly.”

A spokesperson for Barnsley said: “Barnsley FC do not tolerate such actions from any individual(s) and will continue to assist South Yorkshire Police with their investigation.

“Having been tended to by stewards and our medical team, the club were pleased that the young supporter felt comfortable enough to return to his seat to watch the remainder of the fixture.”