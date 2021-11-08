It’s been over a year since Eddie Howe has been involved in football management of any description.
Taking the Newcastle United job may have come as a surprise to many, but some old footage that has been unearthed hints at the reason why the former Bournemouth manager has felt the need to take the reins at St. James’ Park.
An innovator on the training pitch with wonderful enthusiasm for the game combined with an industrious work ethic make Howe a really interesting appointment for the Magpies.
? “It would have to be something that really, really motivated me.”
Speaking on MNF last year, new #NUFC boss Eddie Howe explains how he would not get back into management “just for the sake of it”???? pic.twitter.com/kFV04KpKW4
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2021