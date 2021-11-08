Monday night saw the final FA Cup first round tie take place, as Salford travelled to Dagenham and Redbridge.

A tight affair was won by a single goal, with Salford’s Jordan Turnbull scoring what turned out to be the winner in just the third minute.

Their reward was a home tie against Chesterfield in the second round.

FA Cup Second Round draw in full

Yeovil Town vs MK Dons/Stevenage Borough

Oxford United/Bristol Rovers vs Sutton United

Burton Albion vs Port Vale

Buxton vs Morecambe

Lincoln City vs Hartlepool United/Wycombe Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

Colchester United vs Wigan Athletic/Solihull Moors

Leyton Orient vs Tranmere Rovers

Northampton Town/Cambridge United vs Bradford City/Exeter City

Doncaster Rovers vs Mansfield Town

Walsall vs Swindon Town

Rotherham United vs Bolton Wanderers/Stockport County

Gateshead/Altrincham vs Charlton Athletic

Boreham Wood vs St Albans City

Kidderminster Harriers vs Halifax Town

Carlisle United vs Shrewsbury Town

Salford City vs Chesterfield

Rochdale/Notts County vs Sheffield Wednesday/Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich Town/Oldham Athletic vs Barrow

Portsmouth vs Harrogate Town

Dates and Times TBA