Monday night saw the final FA Cup first round tie take place, as Salford travelled to Dagenham and Redbridge.
A tight affair was won by a single goal, with Salford’s Jordan Turnbull scoring what turned out to be the winner in just the third minute.
Their reward was a home tie against Chesterfield in the second round.
FA Cup Second Round draw in full
Yeovil Town vs MK Dons/Stevenage Borough
Oxford United/Bristol Rovers vs Sutton United
Burton Albion vs Port Vale
Buxton vs Morecambe
Lincoln City vs Hartlepool United/Wycombe Wanderers
AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham or Cheltenham Town
Colchester United vs Wigan Athletic/Solihull Moors
Leyton Orient vs Tranmere Rovers
Northampton Town/Cambridge United vs Bradford City/Exeter City
Doncaster Rovers vs Mansfield Town
Walsall vs Swindon Town
Rotherham United vs Bolton Wanderers/Stockport County
Gateshead/Altrincham vs Charlton Athletic
Boreham Wood vs St Albans City
Kidderminster Harriers vs Halifax Town
Carlisle United vs Shrewsbury Town
Salford City vs Chesterfield
Rochdale/Notts County vs Sheffield Wednesday/Plymouth Argyle
Ipswich Town/Oldham Athletic vs Barrow
Portsmouth vs Harrogate Town
Dates and Times TBA