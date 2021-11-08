Full FA Cup Second Round draw after Salford defeat Dagenham and Redbridge in final first round tie

FA Cup
Monday night saw the final FA Cup first round tie take place, as Salford travelled to Dagenham and Redbridge.

A tight affair was won by a single goal, with Salford’s Jordan Turnbull scoring what turned out to be the winner in just the third minute.

Their reward was a home tie against Chesterfield in the second round.

FA Cup Second Round draw in full

Yeovil Town vs MK Dons/Stevenage Borough

Oxford United/Bristol Rovers vs Sutton United

Burton Albion vs Port Vale

Buxton vs Morecambe

Lincoln City vs Hartlepool United/Wycombe Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

Colchester United vs Wigan Athletic/Solihull Moors

Leyton Orient vs Tranmere Rovers

Northampton Town/Cambridge United vs Bradford City/Exeter City

Doncaster Rovers vs Mansfield Town

Walsall vs Swindon Town

Rotherham United vs Bolton Wanderers/Stockport County

Gateshead/Altrincham vs Charlton Athletic

Boreham Wood vs St Albans City

Kidderminster Harriers vs Halifax Town

Carlisle United vs Shrewsbury Town

Salford City vs Chesterfield

Rochdale/Notts County vs Sheffield Wednesday/Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich Town/Oldham Athletic vs Barrow

Portsmouth vs Harrogate Town

Dates and Times TBA

