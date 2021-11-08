Since Cristiano Ronaldo has rejoined Manchester United, he’s been the saviour for the Red Devils on a number of occasions.
However, he’s rarely shown up in the big games, an accusation that’s not been uncommon over the past few seasons.
Indeed, his goalscoring stats are padded out against so-called smaller teams.
TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has gone in hard on the club saying that he wasn’t even signed for his goalscoring prowess but for clicks and, evidently, to make them more marketable.
?? “How many goals has Ronaldo scored against City or Liverpool?”
? “Signings like Ronaldo aren’t for trophies, they are for clicks.”
? “Are Man Utd going to win leagues or cups with Ronaldo? I don’t think so.”@SJOpinion10 says Ronaldo was never the answer to #MUFC’s issues pic.twitter.com/MOFio0xFhq
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 8, 2021