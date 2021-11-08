Video: Simon Jordan says Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Man United for clicks not trophies

Since Cristiano Ronaldo has rejoined Manchester United, he’s been the saviour for the Red Devils on a number of occasions.

However, he’s rarely shown up in the big games, an accusation that’s not been uncommon over the past few seasons.

Indeed, his goalscoring stats are padded out against so-called smaller teams.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has gone in hard on the club saying that he wasn’t even signed for his goalscoring prowess but for clicks and, evidently, to make them more marketable.

