Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore is concerned about the dip in form of Andrew Robertson at left-back after the defeat to West Ham.

The ex-Red spoke to Empire of the Kop about the game, and highlighted Robertson’s performance as a concern, suggesting that Kostas Tsimikas might soon have to play instead of him.

Watch below as Collymore discusses Robertson’s current struggles, with the Scotland international’s lack of impact going forward only highlighted further by the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been playing so well on the opposite flank…

??"If Trent was 9/10, I thought that Robbo was a four or five today."@StanCollymore delivers his verdict on the performances of #LFC's fullbacks v West Ham ? pic.twitter.com/v7mbuB0PuR — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 7, 2021

Robertson has been a huge part of Liverpool’s success down the years, and is sure to go down as one of Jurgen Klopp’s finest signings, even alongside other world class stars like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Still, he’ll have to raise his game soon or there’s surely a case for Tsimikas getting more of a run in the team, with the Greek defender often looking a very capable performer when he’s been given the chance to play.