Manchester United fans prepare fresh anti-Glazer and Solskjaer protest

Manchester United fans are reportedly planning another protest against the club’s owners and manager for the 13th of November.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the season and the mood just seems to be souring more all the time, with results and performances currently a long way from what they should be.

It seems like Man Utd fans are really losing patience now and want to show their anger with another demonstration against the club’s owners, the Glazer family, as well as at struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

See below for details as fans supposedly plan to protest at Old Trafford on the 13th of November…

It will be interesting to see how things develop by then, with some whispers that Solskjaer could soon be sacked by MUFC.

Names like Brendan Rodgers, Zinedine Zidane and Ralf Rangnick have been mentioned as possible replacements for the Norwegian tactician.