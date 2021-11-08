Manchester United might well have waited too long to make a difficult decision on the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, if latest reports are to be believed.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 to Manchester City at the weekend as their miserable recent form continued, and the team’s slump might now actually make it harder to convince Zinedine Zidane to take over.

According to AS, the former Real Madrid boss would now prefer to wait for the opportunity to take charge of the French national team as he wants to be involved in a winning project, which seems to rule out Man Utd.

This is pretty damning for such a big club, but that seems to be the price United are paying for their lack of ambition and ability to address the dire situation they’re in.

This reported setback also follows Antonio Conte recently taking the Tottenham job, meaning another top manager who would have been a major upgrade on Solskjaer is now unavailable.

In the past, other big names like Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino have also slipped out of reach as MUFC continued to make one mistake after another in their managerial appointments post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

AS note that Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers could still be an option for United, but some fans might have reservations about a former Liverpool manager taking over at Old Trafford.