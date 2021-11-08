Bruno Fernandes & Cristiano Ronaldo leading dressing room revolt against Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo are reportedly among the senior Manchester united players who are leading a dressing room revolt against manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils are in an awful run of form at the moment, with doubts growing over Solskjaer’s future as talk intensifies that Brendan Rodgers could be set to take over.

According to a report from the Mail, Fernandes is unhappy at Solskjaer’s tactical instructions as he struggles to fulfil his role on the pitch, while Ronaldo is alarmed at how far the standards have fallen at the club since his first spell.

The report adds that several players in the dressing room feel that Solskjaer shows too much favouritism towards some players, whilst overlooking others who deserve to play more.

It’s thought that the likes of Harry Maguire could be up there with those who are seen as getting special treatment from Solskjaer, while it’s Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek who look deserving of more opportunities.

United surely cannot go on like this for much longer, with the club seeming to be at a real low point at the moment.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside this week, former MUFC ace Luke Chadwick admitted it was a difficult time for his former side, saying: “It was another really dour performance from the moment the game kicked off.

“United fans might’ve thought this could be a turning point, but they just looked so far behind Man City in terms of the way they play, they didn’t really have a sniff the whole game.

“The only positive really is that it was only 2-0 because it could’ve been something similar to the Liverpool game. United tried to drop off and play with a lower block and tried to play City on the counter attack, but they barely had a kick of the ball.

“It was disappointing but not all that surprising given what we’ve seen this season.”