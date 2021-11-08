Another defeat to a direct rival at the weekend showed up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lack of authority and direction in the Manchester United dugout once again.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side eased to victory at Old Trafford, just as Jurgen Klopp had with Liverpool a fortnight before.

It’s becoming a recurring theme for the Red Devils and one which talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, has suggested is being facilitated by everyone at the club that isn’t taking Solskjaer to task.