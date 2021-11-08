The Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce era at Newcastle are in the past now, but it’s taken a few weeks for the Magpies to finally unveil Bruce’s replacement.

That finally happened on Monday afternoon with the news that Eddie Howe would be taking over the hot-seat.

With respect, he probably isn’t the world-class name that supporters of the club were hoping for, but nevertheless, he is an astute tactician who likes to play fast, counter-attacking football and always on the front foot.

He’s as different as Bruce in that respect as chalk and cheese.

Howe will have almost a fortnight to work with the players at training, so that by the time of their next match on Saturday, November 20 at home against Brentford, he has them all well drilled.

Clearly, a turnaround in fortunes isn’t going to occur overnight, but if Howe can foster the current feel good factor and get off to a reasonably good start, there’s no reason why he won’t be successful in the position.

The Toon Army certainly can’t wait to see what he has to offer, taking to social media to laud the appointment.

Buzzing for this, he’s a proper hard working, tactically astute, loyal and passionate bloke, everyone needs to give him a chance from the off, if results don’t improve right away don’t get on his back, this is a long term project and we’re just getting started. — Name can’t be blank (@anything435) November 8, 2021

We’ve got a manager who’s going to turn up to work and work with the players. Blessed. pic.twitter.com/fojUJb90XN — Jamie (@Jamie80458103) November 8, 2021

I love it, no more 4 days off each week after terrible performances. Get the shackles back on them and start performing! — Angel ? (@AngelNUFC) November 8, 2021

Hardwork? The players won’t know what’s hit them… The holiday camp has ended. — KM (@kevmarsden2) November 8, 2021