‘Buzzing for this’ – These Newcastle fans are ecstatic with Eddie Howe appointment

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

The Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce era at Newcastle are in the past now, but it’s taken a few weeks for the Magpies to finally unveil Bruce’s replacement.

That finally happened on Monday afternoon with the news that Eddie Howe would be taking over the hot-seat.

With respect, he probably isn’t the world-class name that supporters of the club were hoping for, but nevertheless, he is an astute tactician who likes to play fast, counter-attacking football and always on the front foot.

He’s as different as Bruce in that respect as chalk and cheese.

MORE: Van Dijk kicks off

Howe will have almost a fortnight to work with the players at training, so that by the time of their next match on Saturday, November 20 at home against Brentford, he has them all well drilled.

Eddie Howe

Clearly, a turnaround in fortunes isn’t going to occur overnight, but if Howe can foster the current feel good factor and get off to a reasonably good start, there’s no reason why he won’t be successful in the position.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea summer signing has already decided to leave
“It seems to be affecting him” – Ex-Red Devil names Man United player who’s been put under too much pressure by Solskjaer
‘Great honour’ – Eddie Howe’s delight at being unveiled as Newcastle manager

The Toon Army certainly can’t wait to see what he has to offer, taking to social media to laud the appointment.

More Stories Eddie Howe mike ashley Steve Bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.