Premier League team of the week: West Ham duo in after beating Liverpool to go 3rd

The latest Premier League team of the week is with us, and it’s fair to say West Ham might deserve even more representation than they’ve got after a hugely impressive 3-2 win over Liverpool that moved them into third in the table.

The Hammers have continued to go from strength to strength under David Moyes, and it might be time to start talking about them as serious top four contenders after the convincing nature of this big victory.

See the line up below from BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks, who includes Kurt Zouma and Pablo Fornals, though there’s surely a shout for Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen as well…

Elsewhere, Manchester City also get a lot of players in after the convincing nature of their 2-0 derby victory away to Manchester United, with Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dis, Rodri and Bernardo Silva all showing their immense quality on the day.

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe continues his fine recent form to make the XI, while Raphinha and Harvey Barnes both scored fine goals within a minute of each other in the clash between Leeds United and Leicester City.