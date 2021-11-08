Manchester United may have a realistic option to come in and replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Ralf Rangnick seems open to accepting the job.

ESPN have mentioned that the German tactician, who is currently Head of Sports and Development and Lokomotiv Moscow, could be viewed as a short-term option to take over from the struggling Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, another report from Todo Fichajes suggests some contact has already been made via an intermediary, with Rangnick also having a clause in his contract at Lokomotiv that could allow him to leave on the cheap if an offer from a big club like this comes along.

Man Utd fans will be intrigued by this rumour, but a number of sources are saying different things on their managerial situation at the moment.

Rangnick would surely be an upgrade on Solskjaer, but it seems there is some indecision on United’s part, as reported by the Independent.

Fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet, but there’s a long international break ahead and things could change quickly.

Rangnick seems like a no-brainer after the impressive work he’s done throughout his career, and ESPN have also mentioned someone like Leicester City boss Rodgers as a more long-term appointment.