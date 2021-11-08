Pundit expects Liverpool transfer target is certain to move soon after another dazzling display

Pundit Garth Crooks has tipped Leeds United star Raphinha to get himself a transfer to a club playing in the Champions League sooner or later, following transfer rumours linking him with Liverpool.

The Brazilian has been a joy to watch in his time at Elland Road so far, and it seems likely that Leeds are going to find it increasingly difficult to keep hold of him if he carries on playing like this.

Raphinha had another fine performance for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this weekend as he scored a free-kick in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City, and this earned him a place in Crooks’ Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport.

As you can see in the tweet below, Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Raphinha by journalist Gianluigi Longari, and one imagines he could be the ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Sadio Mane…

Raphinha’s agent Deco has also previously told Globo Esporte that Liverpool are one of his client’s admirers, saying: “There are certainly several clubs that like him, and Liverpool do like him, there were surveys, but nothing official.”

Now Crooks has fuelled talk of Raphinha leaving Leeds, saying: “It’s painfully obvious to me that here is a player who sets Elland Road alight, but the question is for how long.

“Raphinha is a top-class player and most of them play in the Champions League. It’s only a matter of time.”

Liverpool fans may want to keep following the 24-year-old’s performances closely, as he really could be an ideal signing for them to pursue in upcoming transfer windows.

