Brendan Rodgers Man Utd odds SLASHED; even Cristiano Ronaldo is only 12/1 to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Brendan Rodgers is emerging as the clear favourite to take over as Manchester United manager amid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ongoing struggles.

The Leicester City manager has long been highly regarded in the game and CaughtOffside understands Man Utd have held initial talks over bringing him in to save their season.

Bookies now have Rodgers as the odds-on favourite to be the next Red Devils boss, with odds of just 10/11 from Ladbrokes now.

They also have current star player Cristiano Ronaldo at just 12/1, however, so who knows, maybe the club will go for an even more surprising option if Solskjaer does lose his job soon.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “If there’s one thing the last three years have told us, it’s that a club legend might not be the best appointment in the Old Trafford dugout, but the odds suggest Man United chiefs may well be swapping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Cristiano Ronaldo in the near future.”

Next Man United Manager

Brendan Rodgers – 10/11

Mauricio Pochettino – 5/1

Zinedine Zidane – 11/2

Erik ten Hag – 8/1

Cristiano Ronaldo – 12/1

Rodgers seems a good option for MUFC after his tremendous work at Leicester, though it remains to be seen how well it would go down with the Old Trafford crowd due to his Liverpool connections.