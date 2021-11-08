Video: Mohamed Salah appears to get away with dive before Liverpool goal vs West Ham

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah appeared to dive to win the free-kick that led to Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring the equaliser against West Ham in yesterday’s game.
The Hammers won’t mind too much now as they still went on to win the game 3-2, but this certainly could’ve been a highly controversial moment if the match had turned out differently.
See below as Salah seemed to fall to the floor despite minimal contact, in what is a disappointing side of his game that continues to come back from time to time, despite the Egypt international being in such sensational form for LFC so far this season…
Yes pic.twitter.com/4BfI8jQJze
— Did Salah dive today? (@Salahdived) November 7, 2021
Alexander-Arnold ended up scoring from the free-kick, but West Ham later raced into a 3-1 lead before Divock Origi pulled one back to make it 3-2.
It was a disappointing evening for Liverpool, who also surprisingly dropped points at home against Brighton last week, going 2-0 up before drawing 2-2.
That emphatic 5-0 win away to Manchester United perhaps proved a bit of a false dawn, though fans will hope these recent dropped points are just a bit of a blip.