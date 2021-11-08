Video: Mohamed Salah appears to get away with dive before Liverpool goal vs West Ham

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah appeared to dive to win the free-kick that led to Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring the equaliser against West Ham in yesterday’s game.

The Hammers won’t mind too much now as they still went on to win the game 3-2, but this certainly could’ve been a highly controversial moment if the match had turned out differently.

See below as Salah seemed to fall to the floor despite minimal contact, in what is a disappointing side of his game that continues to come back from time to time, despite the Egypt international being in such sensational form for LFC so far this season…

Alexander-Arnold ended up scoring from the free-kick, but West Ham later raced into a 3-1 lead before Divock Origi pulled one back to make it 3-2.

It was a disappointing evening for Liverpool, who also surprisingly dropped points at home against Brighton last week, going 2-0 up before drawing 2-2.

That emphatic 5-0 win away to Manchester United perhaps proved a bit of a false dawn, though fans will hope these recent dropped points are just a bit of a blip.

