Tottenham and Newcastle United are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic.

The 30-year-old has been a solid performer for Atletico down the years, and previously also had a spell at Manchester City, but it seems his future is now in some doubt.

Still, Savic may have another spell at a big club left in him, with Spurs keen to add him to their defensive options after a poor start to the season.

According to a report from Todo Fichajes, Newcastle are also among Savic’s numerous admirers as it looks like he could be offloaded for the right price.

Atletico are thought to be asking for around €25million for the Montenegro international, which should be comfortably in Spurs and Newcastle’s range.

Newcastle’s recent takeover bid surely means they’re going to be busy making major changes to their squad in January.

