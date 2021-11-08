It wasn’t that long ago that Rio Ferdinand embarrassingly decreed that Ole’s at the wheel, and was taking Manchester United back to the promised land.

In fairness, that was after a wonderful performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and things were indeed looking up for the Red Devils at the time.

However, since that point things have got steadily worse for the Old Trafford outfit, with the two recent defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City showing how wide the gap is between United and the top teams in the Premier League.

Support for the Norwegian is waning, and Ferdinand has now broken ranks and gone back on his earlier statement. So much so, that he’s calling for Solskjaer to leave.

“I look at our team every week wondering what are we going to do tactically? I don’t see any philosophy or identity in the way of playing whatever that should be from the management. I sit here looking confused at the team,” he said on his FIVE channel.

“I was always deep down a bit sceptical, could he [Solskjaer] take us on to be champions? I wasn’t fully convinced – I wasn’t sure he could do that.

“The showing with the squad that he [Solskjaer] accumulated, to the beginning of this season – and what I’ve seen this season – I just feel it might be about the time now for the baton to be handed over to somebody else who can take us on now.

“I think Ole would leave now with his head held high because because from when he came in to where he got us at the beginning of the season I think it’s been positive.”

With another former star, Paul Scholes, also taking Solskjaer to task during punditry, cited by Manchester Evening News, it surely can’t be long before the axe falls.