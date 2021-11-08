You can always tell when the media are spinning a narrative which doesn’t exist, but if it’s repeated often enough, it becomes believable.

There’s a head of steam building up behind a rumour that Steven Gerrard might like to take the vacant Aston Villa manager’s job.

Shaun Custis, speaking on talkSPORT, suggested that the Rangers manager would be a good fit.

Custis’ way of thinking is that Gerrard has nothing else to prove north of the border, and whilst that may be true, cleaning up in terms of silverware again would be a sensational way to end his tenure, rather than disappearing mid-season.