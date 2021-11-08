Liverpool may have been given hope over a potential transfer deal for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Reds have recently been among a number of clubs linked with Vlahovic, with the Daily Mirror reporting on their interest, which makes sense given the need for a long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino, who is also now facing a spell on the sidelines with injury.

The Serbia international looks a promising youngster who has really caught the eye in Serie A in recent times, and his contract situation could mean Fiorentina soon have to think about cashing in on him, or he could walk away on a free in the summer of 2023.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Arsenal are willing to meet Fiorentina’s €80million asking price for Vlahovic, but the player himself is in no hurry to accept a move to the Emirates Stadium as he waits for more tempting offers.

The Gunners are not the force they once were, so this seems sensible from a talent like Vlahovic, who will surely fancy his chances of being able to star for a side who can compete for major honours and play in the Champions League.

Liverpool could therefore be the kind of destination the 21-year-old has in mind, so it just remains to be seen if the Merseyside giants decide to step up their interest before any other of Europe’s giants do.

Arsenal fans will surely find this whole saga frustrating, as their club is showing the right ambition in targeting Vlahovic, though it looks like it won’t be enough.

Mikel Arteta could do with replacing the out-of-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Alexandre Lacazette is also an issue as he’s going to be a free agent at the end of this season.

Liverpool fans will just have to hope their club is also willing to pay up for a talent like Vlahovic, with investment surely needed at Anfield if they are to keep up with Chelsea and Manchester City in this extremely close title race.