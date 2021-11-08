Currently languishing at the bottom of the Championship table and still nine points from safety, Derby County will need a miracle to save them from dropping down into League One after their 12-point deduction for going into administration.

One hope for the club was that their appeal to have the penalty reversed would be successful.

However, according to BBC Sport, the appeal has been adjourned, meaning that Wayne Rooney and his players will be left in limbo for a while longer.

Indeed, it isn’t even clear at this stage how long the appeal has been adjourned for.

As the club desperately search for a new buyer, all Rooney can do is keep the first-team focused on the job in hand, and hope that sooner or later their luck turns for the better.

All the while that the club have that hope, however, it gives them something to fight for.

Although a quick resolution was preferred, perhaps the adjournment will ultimately work out in their favour.