Video: Barcelona’s awkward choice of song for Xavi unveiling at Nou Camp

Barcelona's awkward choice of song for Xavi unveiling at Nou Camp

Barcelona’s new manager Xavi is being welcomed at the club today for his unveiling at the Nou Camp.

Somewhat unfortunately, however, it seems Barca’s new boss is being greeted with Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust – an intriguing choice given that the club have chopped and changed managers so many times in recent years!

Could this be a little dig at the departing Ronald Koeman? Or did someone high up at the club just not think this through very much?

Barcelona are a bit of a mess at the moment and fans will hope the return of legendary former player Xavi can begin to turn their fortunes around.

