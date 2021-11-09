The hullaballoo surrounding Eddie Howe’s appointment at Newcastle will soon subside, and then it will be down to business.

Down to seeing exactly what the manager has available in terms of playing talent and where he needs to strengthen.

Much has been made of the fact that Newcastle are now the richest football club in the world, however, with respect, Howe isn’t the big name to lead them into a new era, nor are they a club that can offer potential new recruits anything but a heftier wage packet.

No European football, no chance of a title or two. Potential relegation? At this stage, almost certainly.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Juventus star, Adrien Rabiot, has turned down the opportunity to move to the north east according to Get Italian Football News.

He’s unlikely to be the last big name to turn their nose up at a switch to St. James’ Park either.

Where the Magpies are at present, coupled with their underwhelming managerial appointment, will dictate the type of signings they will acquire.

The Sun note that Man United outcast, Phil Jones, is of interest, and he’s probably a better barometer of what Newcastle fans can expect in the next transfer window.