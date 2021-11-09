Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães earns a call up to Brazil National Team for World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA international break is this week, and plenty of national teams will be competing in World Cup Qualifying matches.

For Brazil, they’ll have two games against Colombia and Argentina. They’ll look to continue their dominance in South America as the Seleção is on the verge of qualifying for the tournament.

After suffering a right-knee injury, SL Benfica defender Lucas Veríssimo was dropped by manager Tite and called up Arsenal central defender Gabriel Magalhães.

This marks Magalhães’s first call-up for the primary Brazilian team. The 23-year-old defender participated in the Olympic selection cycle but was left out of the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Arsenal defender missed the tournament due to an injury to his right knee.

Magalhães is on his way to join the rest of the Brazilian squad, which is preparing to dispute two matches in the World Cup qualifiers. The 23-year-old has been in fine form with Arsenal this season playing 720 minutes thus far for The Gunners.

Over the past three Premier League fixtures for Arsenal, Magalhães has one goal and has won 11 of 16 duels for a success rate of 68-percent. Furthermore, Arsenal has secured wins in the past three matches, so the young defender has earned his call up.