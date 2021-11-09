Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has suggested that he’s now happy to remain at the club and that his summer struggles are all a thing of the past.

The 24-year-old’s future looked in real doubt during the summer after a lack of playing time in the previous campaign, and with Mikel Arteta not exactly covering himself in glory during the saga.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Maitland-Niles publicly hit out at Arsenal after a move to Everton fell through, but the same report now quotes the Gunners ace as saying that’s all behind him now.

“That’s all in the past now,” he said.

“I am just thinking about the future and what’s ahead of me. It was great to be out there today, getting my minutes, and hopefully there is more to come.”

Arsenal fans will surely be relieved by this latest development, with Maitland-Niles often looking like a player deserving of more of a key role at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international has shown in the past that he’s a very capable performer in a number of different positions, and one imagines the club would have lived to regret losing him if he’d joined another Premier League side.

Maitland-Niles shone in the win over Watford at the weekend and Gooners will surely be hoping he can be involved even more in the weeks and months ahead.