There are just over six weeks until all the fan of the transfer window begins again, and though winter windows are normally quiet when compared to their summer counterparts, the upcoming one could be a little different.

That’s because a number of great players Europe-wide will be seeing their contracts come to an end next summer.

What that means for potential buyers is that they’re free to negotiate as from January, with the selling clubs either taking a low fee for their player early in the new year or allowing them to go for free next summer.

One player that’s expected to be on the move is Arsenal front man, Alexandre Lacazette.

The 30-year-old has shown no desire to sign a new contract with the Gunners, and El Nacional now report that the north Londoners have put a €10m price tag on his head.

The outlet also note Barcelona’s interest in acquiring the Frenchman, given that Sergio Aguero is unlikely to return until February at the earliest, Luuk de Jong is expected to return to Sevilla and Martin Braithwaite, though hard-working and industrious, has never been the right fit at the club.

Though the Catalans have to be shopping in the bargain basement for want of a better term until they’re more stable financially, acquiring Lacazette for €10m would represent a bargain at just the right time and which, frankly, they’d be mad to turn their noses up at.