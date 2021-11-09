“He’s got a Robert Pires vibe” – Arsenal star earns big praise from Rio Ferdinand

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has been compared to Gunners legend Robert Pires by pundit Rio Ferdinand.

Ferdinand, speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, heaped praise onto the way Smith Rowe has settled into becoming such a key part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team in recent times.

The 21-year-old wasn’t a regular in the Arsenal XI until midway through last season, but he’s now undoubtedly a hugely important member of the side and surely one of the first names on Arteta’s team sheet.

Smith Rowe is one of a number of promising youngsters to come up through Arsenal’s academy, along with Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

It’s high praise for this youngster to now be compared to an all-time great like Pires by another former Premier League star like Ferdinand.

If Smith Rowe goes on to have even half as good a career as Pires had at Arsenal, he’ll no doubt go down as another of the finest to ever pull on the famous red and white shirt.

“There’s nobody doing more right now than Emile Smith Rowe,” Ferdinand said.

“He reminds me, with more end product it seems right now and I think he’ll go onto levels, his style is a little bit Hleb.

“He plays low, socks similar, the way he moves and manipulates the ball, can keep people off balance all game. He’s got a bit of Hleb about him!

“He’s got a Robert Pires vibe a little bit.”

