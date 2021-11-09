Three clubs holding talks over potential Manchester United transfer raid

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Roma are reportedly the three main transfer suitors for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani ahead of January.

According to Todo Fichajes, all three clubs have held talks over a possible swoop for the veteran Uruguay international, who has not played as often for Man Utd this season as he did in his first year at Old Trafford.

Cavani is still a fine player on his day, but it perhaps makes sense that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer making him as important a part of the club’s plans after bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

It could now be that we’ll see Cavani move on soon, with Todo Fichajes claiming that both Real Madrid and Roma have been in touch to ask about signing him.

It may be Barcelona who are leading the race for the 34-year-old’s signature, however, as the report states they’ve had contact with both the player and his club about closing a deal before the transfer window opens in January.

New Barca manager Xavi could probably do with an experienced forward like Cavani coming in after the Catalan giants’ poor start to the season, but some United fans will no doubt hope he stays.

Cavani may not be an automatic starter, but he’s shown his value as a squad player, particularly as he impressed up front alongside Ronaldo in the recent 3-0 win away to Tottenham.

The South American is clearly not finished at this level, and MUFC would be unwise to give up on him at this stage.