Another success story for Chelsea’s academy as wonderkid attracts transfer interest from PL clubs

Chelsea’s academy continues to produce some of the best young talent in the country as another Blues youngster attracts Premier League transfer interest.

After seeing the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah rise up the ranks into the Chelsea first-team, it looks like the club’s fans can expect to see even more talent like this coming through.

Ben Elliott is now attracting interest after impressing at youth level for Chelsea, with the Sun reporting that three Premier League clubs in the form of Brighton, Brentford and Southampton are eyeing him up.

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping Elliott gets a chance in Thomas Tuchel’s team rather than moving on to play regularly as the likes of Tariq Lamptey and Tino Livramento ended up doing.

Still, the overall story here is surely a positive one for Chelsea as it shows just how fruitful their current youth system is.

Even if not every player coming through the ranks makes it at Stamford Bridge, there’s money to be made from cashing in on these players if clubs recognise their talent.

Tammy Abraham is a good example of that, with the homegrown striker leaving for Roma for £34million this summer, as reported by BBC Sport – a huge fee to be bringing in for a player who cost them nothing.